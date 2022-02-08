ThermoPro’s instant read meat thermometer takes temps in three seconds for $10 (50% off)

i-Tronics (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 9ND25E7V at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from this model’s normal going rate, other colors go for $15 and today’s deal comes within pennies of the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past few months. If you’re wanting to make perfectly cooked meals at home, then an instant read thermometer is the perfect solution. I picked up the red version of this thermometer the last time it was on sale and it’s been a game changer. The thermometer can take a temperature in around three seconds and quickly tells you whether a meal is done or not without cutting into it. Head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Instead, consider Rubbermaid’s original-style thermometer. You can pick one up for just $6.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, and you’ll find that this model is dishwasher safe, meaning cleanup will be super simple. Just know that it takes far longer than three seconds to read and display the temperature of a meal, unlike today’s lead deal.

Speaking of cooking, did you see the Ninja DualZone 8-quart Foodi Air Fryer is currently on sale for $98? This refurbished unit originally went for $200 and there are other deals available from $90 right now. After checking those out, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen gear.

More on the ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer:

Super-fast: Instant reading thermometer with backlight features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe gets temp readout within 3-5 seconds with high precision sensor

Accurate readout: Cooking thermometer with temp range of -58 ~ 572 degree Fahrenheit (-50 ~ 300 degree Celsius); accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Perfect for indoor outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on

Easy to use: Kitchen thermometer with foldable probe design folds away easily and locks into base for portability; Magnetic back and hook allows for convenient storage

