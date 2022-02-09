Belkin Valentine’s Day sale takes $15 off MagSafe chargers, iPhone gear, more

Belkin is joining in on all of the Valentine’s Day fanfare today by launching its latest sale. This time around, you’ll save $15 on orders over $80 when code VDAY22 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Including its collection of popular smartphone accessories and new MagSafe releases, our top pick is the the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $134.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks a rare discount on the popular charger at $15 off while delivering the first chance to save on both styles in months. After going in and out of stock as of late, this is quite the rare offer and a notable way to upgrade your charging setup. Head below for all of the details and our other top picks.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it.

While not everything is included in the Belkin Valentine’s Day sale as there are some exclusions, many of its popular chargers and accessories are. Even items that are under the $80 threshold can be clued in on the savings as long as your order hits that minimum. Here are some of our favorites to bundle and save.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

