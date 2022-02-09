Interactive animatronic Baby Yoda is a must for your collection at $35 (Matching low, Reg. $80)

While it might not be the full-on life-sized version, Amazon is offering the animatronic Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at GameStop where it is currently on sale for $50, this is matching our previous mention, $5 under the deal price before that, and the lowest we can find at more than 55% off. This one isn’t your average Baby Yoda plushy either, it is an animatronic Grogu that will let you know “when he wants to be picked up and held by reaching up with both arms.” It features four interactive accessories (bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon) that will prompt Baby Yoda to react with “animations and sound effects.” You can even activate a 2-handed Force animation. Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below.

If you’re not sold on the animatronic take above, score this adorable plushy version for just $9.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly as much as $13, it has more recently been in the $11 range and is still sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Standing 8-inches tall, this squeezable version of The Child is great addition to any collection and is also perfect for the mini Mandalorian fans in the house. “The toy plush has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible.”

As we briefly mentioned above, there is also an epic life-sized official version of Grogu out there as well. It is a must-see for any fan of the adorable Jedi and you can get a much better look in our hands-on review for late last year.

More on the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu:

INTERACTIVE TOYS ACCESSORIES: The Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic toy comes with 4 interactive accessories (bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon) that, when placed in his hand, he will react to with animations and sound effects

STAR WARS TOYS: The Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic figure stands over 9 inches tall and is known by many fans as “Baby Yoda”. Toy animatronic features motorized movements, including a head, ears, and arms that move, and eyes that open and close

