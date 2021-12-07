Hands-on: Sideshow’s life-size Baby Yoda makes for an authentic and unique gift

After stealing our hearts in 2019, Grogu (formally known as Baby Yoda) has gone on to become one of the most lovable aspects of Star Wars, period. With the holiday gift-giving season in full swing, today I’m taking a look at the ultimate collectible for fans of The Mandalorian, this life-size Grogu from the folks over at Sideshow.

Hands-on with Sideshow’s life-size Grogu

The realm of mass-market collectibles has gotten more and more competitive over the past few years, with brands like Hasbro, Hot Toys, The Wand Company, and even LEGO going head to head for a spot in your display. The folks over at Sideshow Collectibles have long been producing some of the more unique additions to your office or movie room, and today we’re taking a look at one of its most eye-catching releases.

Having gone up for pre-order right before season two of The Mandalorian began airing last year, the life-sized Baby Yoda (aka Grogu or The Child) from Sideshow began shipping earlier this year. I was lucky enough to score one at the beginning of 2021, and now with the holidays fast approaching, thought it would be a good idea to look at just how gift-worthy the galaxy’s most affordable bounty could be. And not to spoil too much, but this is about as close to being the ultimate collectible as they come.

Standing over 16 inches tall, this rendition of Grogu truly lives up to its life-sized scale. The figure, if you can really call it that with the massive size, isn’t posable at all, aside from being able to slightly rotate his head. So while you won’t necessarily be able to re-create every scene from The Mandalorian with this collectible from Sideshow, the status is certainly as authentic as they come.

As authentic of a collectible as you’ll find

As far as highlights go, talking about the overall authenticity is really the best place to start with Sideshow’s life-size Grogu. About as close to screen-accurate as you’ll find from a collectible you can readily purchase, Sideshow has replicated the prop used by the folks at Industrial Light & Magic for actually filming The Mandalorian. Everything from the texture and look of the figure’s skin to the little hairs on Baby Yoda’s head are meticulously crafted, and the final result really shows.

Another aspect that I really love about the collectible is that Grogu’s cloth cloak has wire in the frame to help it stay in place over time. Using something like cloth in display pieces has been something that’s hit or miss in my experience, and going the extra mile here to ensure things can be set up to your liking really makes all the difference in my book.

And for some extra fun, Sideshow includes a little Razor Crest knob that magnetically fits into Grogu’s hand. It’s a novel little callback to the show and definitely appreciated by this Star Wars fan in particular. There’s also a display stand included that makes the figure easier to showcase in your collection.

A perfect gift for the Star Wars fan on your list, or yourself

Entering at $375, the life-size Grogu is far from being one of those more affordable dolls or figures you’ll find on Amazon. Sideshow has certainly earned that higher-end going rate with just how much detail you’ll find on the collectible, but does that mean it’s worth gifting this holiday season? Absolutely.

It seems like everyone in my circle has been running short on gift ideas this year. So if the same thing applies to you for the Star Wars fan on your list, then look no further. As of now, you can also score 10% off the life-sized Grogu via Sideshow by applying code ENDYR10. Shipping indicates that it’ll arrive before the big day at the end of the month as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, my collection is packed with trinkets, toys, and other props from a galaxy far, far away. But nothing is as unique, exciting, or just fun as the life-sized Grogu from Sideshow. Even months after having Baby Yoda looking up at me in the office all day, the novelty has far from worn off on having the affordable asset on display.

So if there’s someone on your list who is stumping your gifting process so far, just ask yourself, “Do they need a little more baby Yoda in their lives?” Because if the answer is yes, and who am I kidding, it probably is, then this is the gift for you.

