Invest in a reusable smart Rocketbook that never runs out of pages at $15.50 (Reg. $32+)

Amazon is now offering Rocketbook Executive Smart Reusable Notebook for $15.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 directly from Rocketbook, this model has sold for between $19 and $32 at Amazon for the last few months and is now within cents of the all-time low there. It is also about $5 under our previous mention on the black model with options starting at $30 via Walmart. This is the executive dot grid version in Neptune Teal with an included Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. Doodle away, take notes, and more until the pages are filled up, then beam all of your content to your cloud service of choice, and wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth to start over. You might get to use this notebook for another 10-years or more if you take decent care of it. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you can do with a basic standard notebook, take a look at the PAPERAGE Lined Journal. This popular option comes in at under $10 Prime shipped and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon right now. It includes a nice hardcover and elastic closure, but once it’s full, that’s it.

Or forget those notebooks and go big. Woot has previous-generation iPads on sale for today only with major discounts compared to Apple’s latest. They deliver Face ID, USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and an edge-to-edge display with up to $439 in savings right now. With all of that and such a deep price drop, it might be worth consideration. All of the details you need are waiting right here. Plus, you’ll find even more of the best Apple gear deals in our dedicated guide.

More on the Rocketbook Executive Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

