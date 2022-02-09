Woot clears out prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB at $439 off, today only

After seeing the latest white Magic Keyboards go on sale this morning, Woot is now offering up a 1-day discount on Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB at $859.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Having originally sold for $1,299, you’d pay $939 for a refurbished model right now. And considering that the latest M1 iPad Pro has been harder to find in-stock as of late, today’s offer should be even more enticing.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further. Best of all, it is currently on sale for $111, too.

Or if you’re set on bringing home Apple’s latest iPadOS experience, we’re tracking some ongoing discounts on the most recent M1 iPad Pro. Delivering the 12.9-inch model at $100 off, you’ll find some of the best prices since the holidays across the lineup.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

