CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tournament switch, removable USB-C cable

Today, CORSAIR introduced an all-new expansion to its best-selling K70 series, the K70 RGB PRO. With the stylings that we’re used to with the K70 lineup, including Cherry MX switches, per-key RGB backlighting, and an aluminum frame, the K70 RGB PRO takes things to the next level with all-new AXON technology and a tournament switch. The AXON tech allows for up to eight times faster processing and delivers “a new level of performance.” What else has changed? Let’s take a closer look.

AXON technology brings the K70 RGB PRO to the next level

Really, the star of the show with CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO is the AXON tech that backs the processor. This allows it to process and transmit your inputs “up to 8x faster” than traditional keyboards with an 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing.”

The tournament switch makes it simple to change from your typical colorful backlighting and macro setup to a static color to help stay distraction-free when the stakes are high. This function is particularly notable here as the macro activations can really shake your game if something happens that shouldn’t in the middle of a heated battle. Plus, you don’t have to think about reconfiguring anything in software as the change to and from tournament mode is all done with the flip of a switch.

A detachable USB-C cable is also available here to make transporting the keyboard even easier. You won’t have to awkwardly wind the cable around the keyboard or try to stuff it into a bad anymore, as it can just unplug and make things much easier. Plus, being USB-C means it’s quite versatile too, and if you happen to lose or break a cable it’ll be a simple thing to replace.

Speaking of macros, you can record keystrokes on the fly with a hotkey and save those to a function accessible by the FN key. This can be super useful for gaming, but also for content creation and other workflows as you won’t have to dive into software each time you need a new macro.

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO mechanical keyboard is available for purchase direct from the company’s website at $159.99 on pre-order and is slated to ship in 1-2 weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

CORSAIR’s K70 lineup of keyboards is well-known in the gaming community, and seeing the company expand the series with the RGB PRO is nice. I like the changes made here, including the tournament mode switch and detachable USB cable, but the AXON processing is what sets it apart from many of the other gaming keyboards on the market. While we might not have needed processing like this years ago, keyboards are growing more and more complex each year as they now handle multi-key functions, macros, and other intensive tasks, so having a processor that can keep up with the pace is a necessity at this point, and AXON allows the K70 RGB PRO to do just that.

