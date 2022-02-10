Earn your wings with a $99 DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo discount at $300, today only

Today only, Newegg is offering the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is marking the best price we’ve seen since the end of December at $99 off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. This may not be the most recent addition to the DJI stable, but the Mavic Mini still features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minute of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $299 under the price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this summer. You can get all of the details on how the two miniature quadcopters compare in our coverage over at DroneDJ, but rest assured that there isn’t as compelling of a package out there even considering you’re going with a previous-generation model.

If you’re looking for another way to outfit your setup, Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards are now on sale right now, too. Delivering up to 35% in savings across various storage capacities, you’ll be able to take advantage of 160MB/s speeds for transferring over aerial footage starting at $23.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

