Dr. Infrared’s patio heater has three heat settings to keep you warm for $140 (Reg. $190+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dr. Infrared Patio Heater with Tripod for $139.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of up to $225 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention from December. Designed to be IP55 weather-resistant and approved for both indoor or outdoor use, this heater is made to keep you warm all winter long anywhere that it’s needed. There are three different output settings ranging from 900W to 1500W depending on how much heat is required as well. Plus, it uses a standard 120V wall outlet, meaning you won’t have to supply 220V power or propane for heating. Head below for more.

Of course, this 1500W ceramic space heater is perfect for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at $35 on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, with 750W and 1500W available to choose from. Just keep in mind it’s not IP55 rated and you won’t be able to use this outdoors either, making the places you can put it far fewer than today’s lead deal.

If you’d rather just overhaul your existing heating setup, then consider picking up the latest Google Nest Thermostat while it’s on sale for $100. Normally $130, this smart thermostat can handle keeping your home cool or warm, depending on the time of year. Plus, it supports voice commands so you can change the temperature without ever getting off the couch.

More on the Dr. Infrared Patio heater:

Heater is IP55 approved for both indoor and outdoor use – perfect for home, backyard, garages, open-air restaurant, outdoor patios or decks. Create a comfortable environment for both your indoor activities and outdoor recreation.

Aluminum tripod with adjustable height allows sturdy and portable installation. Wall and Ceiling mounts hardwares are provided for fixed mounting.

Double tip-over protection to ensure safety operation. Tip-over protection installed in the tripod and heater to provide absolute protection.

