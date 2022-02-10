Latest Google Nest Thermostat keeps you warm with Assistant at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and matches our previous mention. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and amounts to $30 in savings, as well. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather afflicting much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $49 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule until things start to warm up.

Though if you’d prefer to go with a more platform-agnostic solution, we’re tracking some notable price cuts on ecobee’s lineup of SmartThermostats. Arriving just in time to help you make it through the ongoing winter weather, these HomeKit-enabled solutions are on sale from $149 with as much as $50 in savings attached.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

