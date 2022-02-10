This 2-pack of LED lights delivers a total of 18,000-lumens of brightness for $37

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 9,000-lumen LED Lights for $37.25 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 16EPPUME at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. You’d normally spend $54 for this 2-pack and today’s deal is a match of our last mention. These LED lights are perfect for making your workshop, basement, garage, or anywhere else brighter. This comes from the fact that each light outputs 9,000-lumens at a 5000K color temperature. This is, according to many including myself, the “best” color temperature for workshop environments as it closely mimics the sun’s daylight indoors. At 9,000-lumens per light, you’ll get a total of 18,000-lumens of total output which can help you to see minor imperfections in projects before delivering them to the client or bringing them indoors. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to drop over $37 on just two bulbs, then instead consider this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen lights instead. Coming in at $18 on Amazon, it’ll leave nearly $20 in your pocket and the combined 5,200-lumens is still quite bright. I have a similar kit that I installed in my workshop and it’s impressive the change that it made going from standard bulbs to these.

Further upgrade your workshop with Dr. Infrared’s heater that’s on sale for $140 right now. Normally $190 or more, this heater offers three different output settings depending on how much warmth you need outside. That’s right, it can even go outside thanks to an IP55 weather-resistance rating.

More on LZHOME’s LED Lights:

High quality LED inside Pass LM-80 ,total 216pcs high quality led chip produce 110 lumens per watt, up to 9000 lumens. “CRI >80” which will make your garage or work bench looks very good and bright. This light good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

Provide 5000K which is the best color temperature for daylight using, providing the best indoor lighting experience. Consume only 82w, save up to 80% compare with traditional garage light bulb.

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads and unique wide-angle design, easy adjust to suit your needs. The die-cast aluminum design speeds up Heat dissipation, more solid and more durable. Garage shop lights can be installed in a standard medium screw base (E26) as easily as screwing in a garage bulb.

