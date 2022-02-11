Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop hits Amazon all-time low at $22 (Reg. $39)

Update: The (Product)RED Apple AirTag Leather Loop is now down at $21.99 with free shipping, a new Amazon all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the (Product)RED Apple AirTag Leather Loop for $24.65 $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39, like it fetches directly from the Apple online store, this is 37% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low after slowly slipping in price over the last few days. Made of specially tanned European leather to add an “extra touch of elegance” to your AirTag EDC. As of late with Apple’s (Product)RED gear, the company will “send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19” as well. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage while you’re at it. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to Apple’s first-party item tracker loop, save some cash and take a look at the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap. This one comes in at just over $11 Prime shipped and provides a silicone home for your AirTag alongside a sort of rope strap to secure it to your bag or elsewhere.

For something even more novel in the Apple item tracker accessory category, take a look at Raptic’s Tactical AirTag Wallet. It is currently 50% off and at a new Amazon all-time low. As the name suggests it delivers a wallet form-factor to house your AirTag but also stows in a detachable multi-tool with the package. Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

More on the Apple AirTag Leather Loop:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop. It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are. AirTag is sold separately. When you buy the (PRODUCT)RED AirTag Leather Loop, we will now send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19. Your support can make all the difference.

