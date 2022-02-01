Raptic’s Tactical AirTag Wallet with built-in steel multi-tool hits all-time low at $20 (50% off)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (formerly X-Doria) is now offering its Apple AirTags Tactical Wallet for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 at Amazon and directly from Raptic, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a vegan leather wallet with a dedicated AirTag holder, but it also includes a removable 8-in-1 stainless steel survival pocket tool with “two screwdrivers, wire cutter, letter opener, pry bar, bottle opener, hex head wrench, and inch ruler.” A simple twist of the rubber-like locking mechanism releases the tool and secures the AirTag in place while providing enough space for four cards or two cards and some cash. You can get a closer look at the brand’s 3-digit AirTag combination lock in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

But if a simple AirTag wallet solution will do the trick, the Mutural Portable Case is a notable option. This one sells for $12 Prime shipped or less at Amazon and is thin enough to slide right into your existing wallet or use as a standalone option. You’re clearly not scoring the multi-tool here, which may or may not be worth the $8 in savings, but it is a notable option if you’re looking to use it with the wallet you already have.

Another built-in combo AirTag solution falls to elago’s latest AirPods Pro case that packs a built-in AirTag slot with a nifty camera design. You can get a closer look at this all-in-one case in our hands-on review from about a month ago. Just be sure to also check out the brand’s SNES controller AirTag keychain as well.

More on the Raptic Tactical Wallet Case:

AIRTAG HOLDER: Integrated AirTag holder for easy tracking.

DETACHABLE MULTI-TOOL: Removable 8-in-1 stainless steel survival pocket tool.

PREMIUM LEATHER: Made of quality vegan leather, Tactical Wallet is soft and durable.

SLIM & UNIQUE DESIGN: Holds up to 4 cards or 2 cards plus folded bills.

