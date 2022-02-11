Kershaw folding pocket knives with lifetime warranties up to 59% off from $22 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering up to 59% off Kershaw pocket knives. One standout is the Kershaw Innuendo Knife (3440) at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $33, this model is currently on sale for $27 directly from Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $25 in the last year. Today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A solid option for your EDC, emergency situations, or just neatly opening packages, it features a steel drop-point blade with a titanium carbo-nitride coating at 3.3-inches in length. You’ll also find a bead-blasted frame lock thumb disk opening as well as a reversible pocket clip that allows users “to safely carry the sleek, sporty Innuendo with ease.” It ships with a lifetime warranty from Kershaw. More deals below.

For something even more affordable in the same category, take a look at the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA25 High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife. Currently down in the $11 Prime shipped range, this provides a similar folding design for about half the price of today’s lead deal. You’re not getting the Kershaw seal of approval here, but it is a similar 3.3-inch blade from a trustworthy brand nonetheless.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Kershaw sale for additional models starting at $27 Prime shipped. There are several other folding pocket knives up for grabs, just be sure to dive in before the sale ends tonight.

Then hit up our feature roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC from Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and more.

More on the Kershaw Innuendo Knife:

Subtly taking its cues from the dramatic lines of a sports car, the Innuendo by Kershaw and Les George boasts a distinctive silhouette; custom pivot, reminiscent of tire rims, enhances sleek look

8Cr13MoV steel drop-point blade with generous belly holds a sharp edge and resists wear; titanium carbo-nitride coating enhances blade hardness and increases lifespan of blade; re-sharpens easily

