Add The Mandalorian or Millennium Falcon 10W/7.5W wireless chargers to your desk for $25

GameStop is currently offering both the Star Wars Mandalorian alongside the Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad for $25 with free shipping each for orders over $35. This is 50% from its normal going rate with today’s deal marking the return to our previous mention from November of last year. These wireless charges support both 10W for Android and 7.5W for iPhone. The Mandalorian charger also delivers a blue LED visor light to let you know whether a device is actually charging or not. Plus, with USB-C input, it’s quite versatile. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Yootech 10W/7.5W Wireless Charging Pad for $18 once you clip the on-page coupon. It includes a wall charger just like today’s lead deal and has the same power output overall. However, you’ll notably lose out on the Star Wars designs that GameStop has on sale if that’s something you’re after.

For a more premium experience, check out today’s Smartphones Accessories roundup which has the Belkin 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad on sale for $25.50. For comparison, it normally goes for $40 and this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. There are plenty of other discounts available in our roundup with up to 40% in savings and prices from $6.

More on the Star Wars Mandalorian Wireless Charging Pad:

Star Wars Mandalorian Wireless Charge Pad, It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, this wireless charger will surely have your phone charged for battle. This wireless charger pad is also a detailed replica of the Mandalorian helmet which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Exclusive to GameStop

