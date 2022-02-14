Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Phone/Tablet Stand $10.50 (Reg. $16), more

-
40% off From $6

Amazon is offering the ORIbox Adjustable Phone/Tablet Stand for $10.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $16 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This adjustable stand features up to 270-degrees in rotation which allows you to easily use it for video calls, gaming, watching YouTube, and more. It’s also fairly compact in size and supports both smartphones in landscape and portrait or even tablets in landscape, depending on what you need. There’s also rubber pads and feet to keep your device safe from slipping or scratches.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Multiple Angles could be adjusted (270 degrees rotating) to meet your different viewing demands. It makes you hands-free to enjoy your games, videos, and Facetime.The hook is long enough to hold your device （all size cell phones） with HEAVY CASE on. And no need to take off the case when charging.

Black aluminum alloy, smooth edge, sturdy, lightweight, portable, cool metal phone stand matching iPhone and smartphones. Durable aluminum body, with sturdy construction, can hold your PHONE steadily. Rubber pads and feet protect your device from scratches and sliding. For a cell phone Larger than 6 inches, kindly set It in the landscape mode.

