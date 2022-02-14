Amazon offers HALO and Aden + Anais baby products up to 40% off from $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering HALO and Aden + Anais baby products from $11.99 Prime shipped. One of our top picks from this sale is the HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bedside Bassinet that’s currently marked down to $102. For comparison, this bassinet is regularly priced at $170 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This bedside bassinet allows you to take care of your baby swiftly right from bed. It was designed to easily glide across any surface floor and the base adjusts to your specific bed height. It also includes a waterproof mattress and a fitting sheet. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Carter’s Valentine’s Day Event here.
Our top picks include:
- HALO 100% Cotton Sleepsack Swaddle $18 (Orig. $25)
- aden + anais Burpy Bib, 100% Cotton Muslin $19 (Orig. $24)
- aden + anais Essentials 4-Pack Swaddle Blanket $28 (Orig. $40)
- aden + anais Essentials 5-Pack Easy Wrap Swaddle $32 (Orig. $50)
- HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper, Bedside Bassinet $102 (Orig. $170)
- HALO DreamWeave Breathable Mesh Crib Mattress $200 (Orig. $250)
- aden + anais 3-in-1 Infant to Toddler Transition Seat $112 (Orig. $180)
- HALO Bassinest Fitted Sheet $12 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
HALO BassiNest Glide Bedside Bassinet features:
- Patented lowering bedside wall allows you to tend to baby from bed. Wall can be locked in the upright position, if desired.
- Glides across any floor surface, including carpet, to bring baby to you for close, safe sleep. Unlike other bassinets, its simple glide motion makes getting in and out of bed hassle-free.
- Stable base adjusts from 24″ to 34″ tall to fit most beds. Base easily tucks under bed and requires only 32″ clearance from wall, making it ideal for small spaces.
- Includes waterproof mattress and coordinated fitting sheet that is machine machable.
