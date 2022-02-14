Amazon offers HALO and Aden + Anais baby products up to 40% off from $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering HALO and Aden + Anais baby products from $11.99 Prime shipped. One of our top picks from this sale is the HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bedside Bassinet that’s currently marked down to $102. For comparison, this bassinet is regularly priced at $170 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This bedside bassinet allows you to take care of your baby swiftly right from bed. It was designed to easily glide across any surface floor and the base adjusts to your specific bed height. It also includes a waterproof mattress and a fitting sheet. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Carter’s Valentine’s Day Event here.

