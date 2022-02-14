elago’s Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch stand updates your nightstand at $11.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Retro W3 Apple Watch Stand for $11.29 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since back on Black Friday where it hit $10 and a rare all-around price cut at 20% off. Sporting a retro-inspired design, elago’s W3 stand brings a unique classic Macintosh vibe to your nightstand charging setup. Made of a soft silicone that won’t scratch your Apple Watch, this is a great way to take advantage of Nightstand mode while also showing off your admiration of classic Macs. I’ve been using one of these since the Series 3 and love that the new Apple Watch fast charger can just be swapped in. That largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review that this is a must-have for Apple fans. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $10, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors to match the rest of your setup, too.

Speaking of, we’re also tracking some notable Apple Watch Series 7 discounts today, as well. Joining the more affordable sport offerings, this weekend saw a collection of higher-end stainless steel models go on sale with up to $50 in savings attached. Not to mention the entry-level wearable starting at $349.

elago W3 Apple Watch Stand features:

View your watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic monitor. Simply place your watch on the stand to charge it; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages. The elago W3 is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

