Gillette and Venus shaving essentials Gold Box, time to stockpile from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has Gillette and Venus shaving essentials for men and women for $10.46- $159.94. That’s 20 to 40% off and matches or exceeds all-time lows in many cases. Some standouts:
- Gillette5 Men’s Razor Blade Refills, 20 Count: $22.06
- Gillette Sensor3 Comfort Disposable Razors for Men, 12 Count: $11.54
- Gillette Venus Women’s Razor Blade Refills 6 count: $18.16
- Gillette Fast Absorbing Face Moisturizer for Men by GilletteLabs: $10.46
- More!
Gillette5 Men’s Razor Blade Refills, 20 Count features:
- 5 blades for better comfort (vs. Sensor3)
- Lubrication strip helps your Gillette5 glide across your skin with comfort
- Front Pivot transfers the pressure of your hand away from the blades for better skin comfort
- 15 soft Microfins gently stretch the skin to create a smooth, even surface for a comfortable shave
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
