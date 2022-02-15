Amazon Men’s Fashion Sale offers up to 50% off Goodthreads, Peak Velocity, more

-
50% off from $12
Goodthreads-Spring-Collection

Amazon is currently offering select in-house men’s fashion at up to 50% off with deals starting at $12. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find top brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Peak Velocity, Meraki, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Peak Velocity Training Joggers that are marked down from $20.60 Prime shipped. Regularly these joggers are priced at up to $45 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These lightweight joggers are great for training, lounging, casual outings, and more. You can choose from two color options and they have several pockets to store essentials. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Semi-Annual that’s offering up to 50% off hiking boots, sneakers, and more.

Peak Velocity Training Joggers features:

  • Built for all your working and training needs, this Lightweight Training Jogger features a waistband and front pockets
  • Forward is more than a path to the unknown – it’s a state of mind. Because reaching your pinnacle is not just a dream It’s the whole point
  • 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane

