Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 sees $200 Amazon discount to all-time low

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch Touchscreen i5-8GB Memory 256GB SSD model for $999.99 shipped. This is down from its list price of $1,200. This price point is the best that we’ve seen for this specific model of the Surface Pro lineup. Falling into the Intel Evo category of devices, a first for Surface Pro, you can expect to see great battery life along with great performance. The device also ships running Windows 11, Microsoft’s new flagship operating system. The 13-inch touchscreen on the Surface Pro features support for Dolby Vision and up to 120hz refresh rate. This screen is great for both content consumption and creation!

You can expand upon your Surface Pro experience with the Surface Slim Pen 2, which retails for $130. Whether it’s for taking notes in class or sketching out some new designs, the Slim Pen 2 provides haptic feedback so it feels like you’re writing or drawing! Along with the pen, Microsoft also offers an attachable keyboard for the Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader is offered for $200 and will transform the tablet experience of the Surface Pro into a laptop experience. The inclusion of a fingerprint reader will allow you to unlock your device and autofill passwords with Windows Hello. This keyboard also has a dedicated storage area for the Surface Slim Pen 2.

While this model of the Surface Pro 8 only includes 256GB of internal storage, you can expand upon it with this portable Samsung 2TB SSD, currently offered for $230. The two USB-C ports, both of which support Thunderbolt 4, will allow you to connect this external drive and achieve speeds matching the internal storage. It’ll be as if there wasn’t a drive connected at all!

Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5-8GB Features:

Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and larger 13-inch touchscreen

Surface Pro 8 is the first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel Evo platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11

Intel 11th Gen Core i5 Processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

8GB of system memory, 256GB of internal stoarge

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!