Samsung’s 1,050MB/s T7 2TB Portable SSD hits new Amazon all-time low at $230 shipped + more

Alongside our ongoing roundup, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB External Portable Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $270 at Best Buy and B&H where it also matched, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $40 under the most recent going rate. It is also well below our previous mention and $50 under the comparable Samsung Touch model. The 1TB variant is still marked down to $140 in our portable SSD roundup right here. You’re looking at a USB-C or USB-A solid-state solution with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. It can move data as fast as 1,050MB/s as well, easily rivaling some of the popular options from SanDisk and WD (some of which are also on sale right now). Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can drop down to the 1TB model to save another $90 over today’s lead deal. But an even more affordable option falls to the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD. The 500GB model is marked down to $60 currently but you can also score a 1TB variant at $90 shipped on Amazon. This one isn’t as fast as the T7 above, but if you’re not in a rush with your transfers, it will save you quite a bit more.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, dive into our hands-on review of SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO Portable model. This is easily one of the best options on the market right now with up to 2,000MB/s transfers and we just recently took a deep dive into what it actually bring to the table. All of that and more can be found right here.

More on the Samsung T7 2TB External Portable SSD:

Transfer In A Flash: Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than External Hard Disk Drive (Hdd). Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1,000 Mb/S On Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices

Samsung Recommends Users To Download The Latest Firmware Update Via The Included Portable Ssd Software 1.0 To Ensure Optimal Performance

Read And Write Speeds May Vary On Non-Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices

