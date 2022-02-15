NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router sports a 24% discount on Amazon, now down to $289

-
$91 off $289

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70) for $289, normally $380. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this router listed for since early January 2022. This router features Wi-Fi 6 technology which increases the throughput capacity to 6.6Gb/s. With the ability to support up to 40 concurrent devices, the Nighthawk can cover an area of up to 2,500-square feet. NETGEAR has the Nighthawk mobile app to make setup a breeze and provide a simple way to monitor network usage.

A router alone won’t give you internet access. Along with the Nighthawk Router, you’ll need a modem. NETGEAR has you covered with the Nighthawk Cable Modem DOCSIS 3.1 (CM1200) for $168. This modem supports up to 2Gb/s and is certified up to 1Gb/s by Spectrum and Cox. Both the Nighthawk Modem and Router support link aggregation, which is combining two connections to increase total speed.

If your house is larger than 2,500-square feet you may experience low signal or no signal at all in some areas. This can be corrected by using a mesh Wi-Fi system instead. The Google Nest Mesh Router with Point is currently $219. This system can provide up to 4,400-square feet of coverage and can be expanded upon with additional Points.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70) Features:

  • Tri-band WiFi adds an additional band of 4.8Gbps speed, boosting total speed to 6.6Gb/s and reducing congestion for your devices.
  • Share a storage drive with any connected device and create a personal cloud store to access from anywhere using the 1 x 3.0 USB port
  • Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet Service Provider up to 2Gb/s including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL

