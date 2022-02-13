Google Nest Wifi mesh system doubles as Assistant speakers at $219 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router with Point for $219 shipped. Down from the usual $299 price tag, today’s offer delivers $80 in savings and comes within $10 of the holiday mention. Delivering two nodes that offer a combined 4,400-square feet of coverage, this Google Nest Wifi package upgrades your home network with 2.2Gb/s 802.11ac speeds. For expanding your wired connections, there’s also a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $163. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Over on the Ubiquiti side of things, we also just saw the brand launch its newest Wi-Fi 6 access points. The new Pro offerings arrive with even more capable feature sets than we’ve seen in the past from its 802.11ax offerings, sporting 5.3Gb/s speeds and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the recent releases and how they fit into the existing UniFi lineup.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

