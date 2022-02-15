Save on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $130 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped, down from its list price of $150. The last time this speaker was at the $129.99 price was late December 2021. Otherwise, it typically hovers around $140-145. Boasting a 15-hour battery life, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker is the perfect addition to your outdoor activities. Its IP67 water and dustproof rating means it can survive even the wildest pool parties. Coming in three distinct color options (Lagoon Blue, Night Black, and Sunset Red), these speakers will fit in just about anywhere.

If you’re looking at getting one of these speakers, you may want to pick up a co2crea Hard Travel Case for the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 starting at $18.99. This case will protect your speaker while you take it from destination to destination. They even have matching color interiors! This case has room for the speaker, USB cable, and USB brick.

When you’re out and about, access to power could be limited. To take your travels to the next level, you can save $100 on an Anker PowerHouse 200 which can charge most devices many times and even run small appliances. Don’t let the party stop just because you’re running low on battery!

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Features:

Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours on a single charge. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.

Use PARTYUP on the BOOM & MEGABOOM App to pair 2, 3, 4. . . and over 150 speakers and create the ultimate surround sound experience. You can combine multiple BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers or even pair them with previous generation BOOM, BOOM 2 and MEGABOOM.

Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button . Or simply set up custom one-touch playlists for Spotify on Android, Music Unlimited, Prime Music, Apple Music and Deezer Premium.

