Run your tech anytime, anywhere with Anker’s PowerHouse 200 power station at $160 ($100 off)

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box charging gear sale, the official Anker Amazon storefront is also offering its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $159.99 shipped to Prime members. Regularly $260, this is a solid $100 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Whether it’s to be ready for emergency situations or to power some gear on your next outdoor adventure, the PowerHouse 200 is a solid casual option that is now much more affordable than usual. The 213Wh/57600 mAh unit delivers a 110 AC outlet, a pair of USB-A jacks, a 30W USB-C power delivery port, and a 5-22V DC output to juice up and run MacBooks, smartphones, small appliances, and more. You can learn even more in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more modest., but just as usual for charging up your tech, head over to our most recent roundup of Anker’s new wall adapters. There, you’ll find its latest GaN II chargers with rare discounts from $50 shipped with up to 65W of USB-C charging in carious configurations. These are some of the first price drops we have tracked thus far on these new releases and you can get all of the details right here.

Then swing by today’s Anker charging Gold Box sale for more as well as our courage of the latest magnetic solution from ESR. It’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can charge two iPhone 13 devices at a time and you’ll find more details not he brands latest HaloLock product over in our launch coverage from earlier this month.

More on the Anker PowerHouse 200 Rechargeable Generator:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

