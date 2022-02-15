Todd Snyder x Converse Collection debuts two new styles of classics and apparel

Converse debuted a new collection in collaboration with Todd Snyder. If you’re not familiar with Todd Snyder, he is a menswear designer and has put his own twist on this collection. Inside you will find new styles of the Jack Purcell and Chuck 70 as well as preppy apparel for men. Pricing in this collection starts at $50 and there are 16 unique items to choose from. Head below to find even more details from this collection or you can shop the entire line here. Finally, you will want to check out the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids collection that debuts eye-catching prints including pajamas, decor, bedding, and more.

Vintage utility meets modern street style on our latest collaboration with Todd Snyder. The prolific menswear designer uses British Millerain waxed canvas, a fabric traditionally used for field gear, to put a subversive spin on the Chuck 70. The finish brings seasonal function and distinguished style to the silhouette’s premium craftsmanship and street legacy. – Converse

Todd Snyder x Chuck 70

If you’re looking to spruce up your spring wardrobe, the Converse x Todd Snyder Chuck 70 sneakers are a great choice. These sneakers pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. The olive coloring is also very on-trend for this season and the wax design gives it a vintage appeal. It features a cork insert as well as pops of orange coloring throughout that make these sneakers really stand out. Both men and women alike can wear this style, and they’re priced at $120.

Todd Snyder x Jack Purcell

Another standout from this sale is the Jack Purcell Sneakers that have a trendy camouflage design. This style is also unisex and the low-profile design can be styled as a slip-on if you tie them beforehand. Plus, the heel and tongue pull loops feature a raised rubber with the Todd Snyder logo. This style is priced at $100.

Preppy Apparel for Men

Finally, you will want to check out the Rugby Polo Shirt for men. The preppy style has really been popular for spring and I absolutely love this top. It features a velour fabric that’s great for transitioning weather as well as two color options. This vintage style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and is priced at $75.

