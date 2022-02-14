Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids debuts eye-catching prints for your bedroom and beyond

The Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids has a new spring collection is live with eye-catching designs. Inside this collection you can find backpacks, bedding, pajamas, beach towels, and much more. If you’re not familiar, Lilly Pulitzer’s signature palette consists of vibrant pinks, greens, and blues that are very cheerful for the spring season and will help to elevate any space. Better yet, pricing in this line starts at $10.50, so there is room for any budget. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from this new Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids latest drop. Finally, be sure to check out our latest guide to the top washable rugs to spruce up your home for spring from $14.

Our latest collection inspires little ones to live life like Lilly Pulitzer: bright, happy, free!

Featuring the fashion icons standout prints and vibrant colors on our beloved kid-friendly

essentials, everything is designed to delight-from their room to the playground and beyond. – Pottery Barn Kids

Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn essentials

One of our top picks from this new collection is the Mackenzie Recycled Lilly Pulitzer Mermaid Cove Backpacks. This style comes in an array of sizing including and are priced from just $45, and each backpack was designed to be durable as well as functional and are packed with pockets for storage, adjustable straps for comfort, and water-resistant fabric. This style would be an adorable diaper bag, school backpack, and even travel companion with the largest option containing wheels. Better yet, there are also personalized Mermaid Cove Water Bottles to match your backpack starting at 24.50.

This collection also debut new styles of pajamas for your little ones with absolutely adorable prints. Lilly Pulitzer Mermaid Cove Organic Pajama Set. These pajamas are a two piece set made with a fine cotton knit gives that’s durable and highly breathable. They would make a fantastic Easter gift idea and come in loads of sizing as well as fun prints as you scroll down the page.

“We are proud to partner once again with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen — this collection is a celebration of sunny days, a happy home, and a dedication to making the world a brighter place,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO, Lilly Pulitzer. “The creativity expressed through the teams’ shared design vision is extraordinary — our Lilly prints, patterns, and custom colors are brought to life in beautiful new ways through the expanded and innovative offering.”

Finally, update your bedding for spring with the Unicorn Patchwork Quilt and Sham Set. This fun mixture of prints brings a layered look to your bed and the colors are very cheerful – the entire quilt is machine washable and all Oeko-Tex certified, making it free from over 300 harmful substances.

