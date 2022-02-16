Apple’s latest $10 action movie iTunes sale is joined by this week’s $1 rental

Apple is kicking off a new $10 action movie sale today, delivering a series of price cuts across a wide array of titles. Including just-released flicks like Ghostbusters: Afterlife to some of the highest grossing movies of all-time of Avatar, these will help you hunker down indoors while staying warm curled up on the couch. Not to mention, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental of the week available, as well. Head below for all of the detials.

Apple launches $10 action movie sale

In this mid-week selection of discounts, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $10 each. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the $10 action flicks, Apple is also carrying over the iTunes discounts to a series of movie bundles. So if you’re looking to expand your digital library with a series of films in one fell swoop, these following collections are worth a look.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Old Henry. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released western starring Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff, and Trace Adkins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!