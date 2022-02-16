Let a Stormtrooper hold your Xbox or PlayStation controller for under $19 (Reg. $25)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a selection of Cable Guy PlayStation and Xbox controller holders priced for under $19 with free in-store pickup. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or for My Best Buy Elite or higher members. Our favorite model discounted here is the Star Wars Mandalorian Stormtrooper Controller Holder for $18.74. For comparison, it normally fetches $25 at Best Buy. If you’re looking for a themed way to hold your controller in-between gaming matches, this is a great way to do just that. It can hold either a smartphone or controller and allow you to enjoy a clutter-free space that has some unique stylings. There are a few other designs on sale at Best Buy, so be sure to swing by this landing page to view them all and then head below for more.

If you have an Xbox setup, then picking up this dual controller charging station for $18 at Amazon will not only save you some cash, but also offer a more robust setup. It includes two rechargeable batteries and a charging station that ensures your controllers are always topped off and ready to go. Essentially, after every game you’ll just set your controller into the dock and it’ll begin charging while also keeping your space neat and tidy.

Speaking of gaming, right now you can pick up a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for under $27 if you haven’t joined the service yet. On top of that, PlayStation gamers can grab a year of PlayStation Plus for $43, which is normally up to $60.

More on the Cable Guy Controller Holder:

The Galactic Empire may be crumbling, but this elite space marine hasn’t abandoned it’s post. The Imperial Stormtrooper, still loyal and proud in its signature white armour, protecting the remaining outposts, as seen in the ever changing Galaxy of the Disney + series The Mandalorian. Now joining the ranks of our immensely popular Cable Guy range.

