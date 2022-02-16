Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subs now under $27 + 1-yr. PS Plus for $43 (Reg. up to $60)

Update: Trusted digital dealer CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions (also good for extensions) down at $42.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches on Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked in a few months from a reputable dealer.

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $27.59 $26.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently fetching $40 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find to extend your existing subscription. We have seen lower prices from less than trustworthy digital services over the last month or so, but CDKeys is a reliable option well under the going rate right now. These offers don’t tend to stick around for all that long in some cases, so jump on it now if you’re interested. More details below.

For those unfamiliar with Game Pass Ultimate, it includes everything the legacy Live Gold did like online play, digital deals, and much more alongside access to Microsoft’s growing on-demand streaming game library for Xbox, PC, smartphones, and tablets. Be sure to visit our feature piece outlining the value proposition here in comparison to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service. More details below.

Speaking of Microsoft’s growing stable in publishers and game developers, after purchasing Bethesda and Activision Blizzard to help bolster its first party offerings and Game Pass titles, we now have more information on Call of Duty exclusivity right here.

Swing by this morning’s console deal roundup for more Xbox game price drops. Just make sure to scope out this rare ongoing deal on the Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League Bundle at $280 while you’re at it.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!