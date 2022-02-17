Amazon’s 3-pack of Folding Hex Key Tools now down at $9.50 Prime shipped (Nearly 40% off)

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tools for $9.28 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $13.50 and closer to $15, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and within about $0.50 of the all-time low. You’re looking at three folding hex key tools that are great for IKEA furniture building sessions as well as “bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, machinery, and more.” They are wrapped up in a folding mechanism that provide a better grip unlike loose Hex wrenches (the 8-piece large loose handle set variant sells for just under $16 for comparison). In total, you’re getting nine SAE sizes, eight metric sizes, and eight TORX wrenches. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable products out there for less than this right now. You might find some off-brand loose options, but you’re next best bet is this less versatile 11-piece EKLIND Hex-L Key Allen Wrench set at just under $6 Prime shipped.

If you’re in the market for some pocket knives or multi-tools, our previous roundup is the place to be. Starting from $11 Prime shipped, there are several options on tap from Kershaw, CRKT, and Smith & Wesson. Just be sure to dive into our feature on the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for a larger selection of what’s available.

Head over to our tools guide for additional deals to bolster your at-home DIY kit.

Includes 3 folding hex key sets (aka Allen wrenches) for tightening or loosening screws; includes 9 SAE sizes, 8 Metric sizes, and 8 TORX sizes

Ideal for working on bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, furniture, machinery, and more

Made of durable chrome vanadium steel with a black oxide finish for rugged strength and rust resistance

Soft rubber inlays help ensure a secure, comfortable grip; keys fold down for compact storage

