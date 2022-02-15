CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty from $20 (Reg. $32) + more from $11

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife from $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $32 or so, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year on the silver stonewash and Holey Squid colorways/designs. Alongside a lifetime warranty, features include a high carbon stainless steel blade with a one-handed thumb stud opening alongside a steel handle and frame lock to secure the blade in place. It also includes a lanyard hole for a keychain or FOB and an integrated pocket clip with a total length at just under 6 inches. More pocket knives and multi-tool deals below.

More on the CRKT Squid Knife:

Maximum Control: On blade friction grooves for grip

Low Profile: Pocket clip provides secure carry

Accessory options: Lanyard hole for keychain or fob

Designed by Lucas Burnley in Bend, Oregon

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

