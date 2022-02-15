CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty from $20 (Reg. $32) + more from $11

-
AmazonSports-FitnessCRKT
Reg. $32 From $11

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife from $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $32 or so, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year on the silver stonewash and Holey Squid colorways/designs. Alongside a lifetime warranty, features include a high carbon stainless steel blade with a one-handed thumb stud opening alongside a steel handle and frame lock to secure the blade in place. It also includes a lanyard hole for a keychain or FOB and an integrated pocket clip with a total length at just under 6 inches. More pocket knives and multi-tool deals below. 

More pocket knives and multi-tool deals:

You’ll also want to check out our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for a larger selection of what’s out there. You’ll find highlight options from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and others across a range of price points waiting for you right here as well. 

More on the CRKT Squid Knife:

  • Maximum Control: On blade friction grooves for grip
  • Low Profile: Pocket clip provides secure carry
  • Accessory options: Lanyard hole for keychain or fob
  • Designed by Lucas Burnley in Bend, Oregon
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
CRKT

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
WEN 13.5A snow thrower clears 7.8-inches deep in one pa...
Kick gas and oil to the curb with GOTRAX’s electric s...
Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. ...
DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W A...
Load more...
Show More Comments