CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty from $20 (Reg. $32) + more from $11

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife from $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $32 or so, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year on the silver stonewash and Holey Squid colorways/designs. Alongside a lifetime warranty, features include a high carbon stainless steel blade with a one-handed thumb stud opening alongside a steel handle and frame lock to secure the blade in place. It also includes a lanyard hole for a keychain or FOB and an integrated pocket clip with a total length at just under 6 inches. More pocket knives and multi-tool deals below.
More pocket knives and multi-tool deals:
- CRKT Exitool Emergency Multi-tool $11 (Reg. up to $15)
- Smith & Wesson S.S. 7.8-inch Extreme Ops $11 (Reg. $14+)
- Smith & Wesson SWFR2S 8-inch S.S. Folding Knife $13.50 (Reg. $23+)
- Smith & Wesson Border 10-inch S.S. Folding Knife $15.50 (Reg. $24+)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Compact Pistol Cleaning Kit $18 (Reg. $23.50+)
- Select Kershaw pocket knives from $22 (up to 59% off)
- And even more…
You’ll also want to check out our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for a larger selection of what’s out there. You’ll find highlight options from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and others across a range of price points waiting for you right here as well.
More on the CRKT Squid Knife:
- Maximum Control: On blade friction grooves for grip
- Low Profile: Pocket clip provides secure carry
- Accessory options: Lanyard hole for keychain or fob
- Designed by Lucas Burnley in Bend, Oregon
- Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details
