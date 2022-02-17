Das Keyboard’s premium X50Q programmable RGB mechanical keyboard returns to low at $99

The official Das Keyboard Amazon storefront is offering its X50Q Programmable RGB Mechanical Keyboard at $99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $30 from its normal $129 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen in over 2 years. This keyboard offers some high-end features in the mid-range price point. It has fully programmable RGB keys which can be triggered to do various lighting effects when things happen on your computer. This includes an email coming in, software build fails, you’re assigned a new task, or something happens in a game. The mechanical Gamma Zulu tactile switches are rated for up to 100 million keystrokes as well. Plus, there are pre-built Q applets and more in the software to get up and running as soon as it arrives. Take a look at our announcement coverage for a deeper dive.

Consider the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO if you’re on a tighter budget instead. While it doesn’t offer quite as robust of an RGB lighting setup as the X50Q, you’ll find integrated zone-based RGB backlighting as well as compatibility with Elgato’s Stream Deck software for enhanced macro programmability. It’s available for $47 at Amazon, making it a lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your desk with Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED monitor on sale for $300 off today. It packs a 240Hz refresh rate, 2,000-nit peak brightness, a 4K resolution, and more.

More on the Das Keyboard X50Q:

If your website is down or you have been assigned a new task, or if the software build fails, the Das Keyboard X50Q will let you know by changing colors on the keys. Want to know when your favorite Twitch user is online? No problem, the X50Q can do that. Enhanced brightness and modern switch design, the X50Q delivers the super bright and intense RGB color settings. It’s 2 times brighter with 16.8 million colors.

