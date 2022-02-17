Plugable’s new 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock can drive three 4K displays at $229 (Save $121)

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $229 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $350 list price, this one just launched at the beginning of the month and is now $121 off. Today’s offer not only marks one of the first discounts, but is a new all-time low, as well. With support for the Thunderbolt 4 spec, this triple 4K monitor docking station is also backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connections. Alongside an array of three HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs that can drive three 4K60Hz monitors (with a TB4 Alt Mode connection), there’s also a host of other ports. You’ll find a total of six USB 3.0 slots, as well as Gigabit Ethernet and 60W of power passthrough to your machine. Head below for more.

Entering at a more affordable price point, Plugable’s new 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub take sa more versatile approach. While you won’t find the same variety of I/O as the lead deal, there are three Thunderbolt ports for configuring your own ideal workstation. That’s alongside a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, as well. Its lower-end $189 price tag means you can save some cash along the way, and also includes a USB-C to HDMI adapter in the box.

We also saw Anker recently launch its latest Thunderbolt 4 dock, which is certainly worth a look for a different take on the Mac workstation upgrade. Its new Apex solution packs 12 ports just like the lead deal, but steps up to 90W of power passthrough and more all packed within a metal casing. All of the details are in our launch coverage.

Plugable 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

More than just a chance to expand your screen count, the UD-6950PDZ also makes room for all of your peripherals. Through a single USB-C connection back to the host, get 6x USB-A 5Gbps ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a combination audio input/output port, and of course, 60W charging so you can leave your charger in the bag.

