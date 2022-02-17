Save 30% on an Anker Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter

Woot, via Amazon, is offering the Anker Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $13.99 shipped for Prime customers or orders over $25. Normally listed at $20, this 30% savings matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for this transmitter over the past 3 months. Does your car lack Bluetooth? Don’t worry, with one of these Bluetooth FM transmitters you can still rock out to your music! Featuring Anker’s exclusive fast-charging PowerIQ 2.0, you won’t have to worry about your phone losing charge. You can even play music from a USB drive if you wanted!

Anker also has the upgraded version of the Roav T2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $24. This newer transmitter features automatic frequency tuning to find unoccupied FM frequencies. The T2 utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 while the SmartCharge T1 relies on Bluetooth 4.2. Unlike the SmartCharge T1, the T2 lacks a USB port that is meant for USB drives with music.

If you’re picking up one of these Bluetooth FM Transmitters, you may want something to prop up your phone. This 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount for $22.49 will do the trick! Not only will it hold your phone, but it will also wireless charge it if it supports wireless charging, that is. If you rock an iPhone 13, you can pick up one of Apple’s MagSafe Leather Cases starting at $30.

Anker Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter Features:

Static-cancellation technology works in tandem with a boosted FM signal to broadcast crisp, clear audio through your car stereo.

Bluetooth 4.2 establishes a reliable connection between your phone and SmartCharge T1, ensuring stable incoming and outgoing calls.

Roav SmartCharge T1 brings stable Bluetooth connectivity to any car. Broadcast audio from your phone via an FM frequency through your car’s stereo system. Enjoy your favorite tunes and make hands-free calls as you drive.

