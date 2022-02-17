Smartphone Accessories: 10W/7.5W Qi Car Phone Windshield/Dash Mount $22.50, more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code XQLUXBGD at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $50, you’re saving 55% here and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar product at Amazon. This mount works with all smartphones that support Qi wireless charging, even when you have a case on your device. It automatically grips your phone by using a sensor to see when the device is seated. When you’re ready to go, a quick button press releases the device and that’s all there is to it. While docked, phones will receive wither 10W for Android or 7.5W for iPhone, ensuring you arrive at the destination with a full battery. This mount also features a dual function as it can attach to either your windshield or dashboard, making it a versatile accessory.
andobil Wireless Car charger Mount is not only for Magsafe cases but also for other non-Magsafe case, such as otterbox cases and so on. Please Note: 1. Compatible with most lightweight iPhone cases up to 5mm thick. 2. Metal case or credit card will prevent charging. Once you push the button, the sensor knows you’re about to attach the phone to the charger. The grips will automatically open up to grab your phone and hold it securely in place to charge. Free your hands, You’re ready to roll.
Our car phone holder mount charger is more suitable for Magsafe iPhone series. Compared to magnetic car mounts, our mount adopts stable 3-point support, which holds your iPhone 13 more securely, never lets your iPhone fall on the bumpy road.
