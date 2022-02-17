SteelSeries budget-friendly Arctis 3 wired gaming headset now $51 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset for $50.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of $58 to $70 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays. Made to work with essentially any console, desktop, or even mobile gaming setup, this headset delivers a solid audio experience everywhere you are. This all happens thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack. The microphone itself is Discord-certified and delivers “studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation.” On top of that, the AirWeave ear cushions keep your ears “cool and dry” even when gaming all day long. If you use Windows 10 or an Xbox console, then you’ll find native surround sound and spatial audio natively supported, as well. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t mind waiting a few extra days for delivery and getting a headset that’s not quite as sleek, then opting for the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a great way to save a few bucks. It’s available on Amazon right now for $40 and still offers a solid experience for the price. It also uses a 3.5mm headphone jack for connection, though there’s no Windows Sonic or spatial audio support and the microphone isn’t quite Discord-certified, though Razer is known for making quality products.

Put some of your savings toward picking up a new game from our daily roundup of the best deals available right now. A notable discount is Horizon Forbidden West, which can be picked up for $59 as a pre-order right now. In fact, you can upgrade the PS4 version of the game to the PS5 edition for FREE as well. Check out the rest of our game deals right here.

Designed for everywhere you game, with superior sound, comfort and style on all gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR and mobile via detachable 3.5mm cables

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the Discord-certified ClearCast microphone delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Sound is your competitive advantage with the S1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio so you hear every detail

