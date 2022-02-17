Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $53, Horizon Forbidden West $59, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus for $53.09 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is one of the first price drops we have seen not he digital copy and one of the best prices overall. The pre-order did manage to drop to $52 for a brief time, but if you haven’t scooped up a copy now’s as good a chance as we have seen post-release. Amazon still has the physical copy at $55 if you would prefer to take that route. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, Arceus is a significant departure for the series while still managing to maintain the magic it is known for. Sprawling open areas and a brand new Pokédex to fill out await in the latest entry to the long-running pocket monster series. Get a much deeper look at what’s in store right here. Head below for more including Horizon Forbidden West Launch pre-orders, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and much more.

