Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $53, Horizon Forbidden West $59, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus for $53.09 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is one of the first price drops we have seen not he digital copy and one of the best prices overall. The pre-order did manage to drop to $52 for a brief time, but if you haven’t scooped up a copy now’s as good a chance as we have seen post-release. Amazon still has the physical copy at $55 if you would prefer to take that route. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, Arceus is a significant departure for the series while still managing to maintain the magic it is known for. Sprawling open areas and a brand new Pokédex to fill out await in the latest entry to the long-running pocket monster series. Get a much deeper look at what’s in store right here. Head below for more including Horizon Forbidden West Launch pre-orders, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch pre-order $59
- PS4 copies can transfer to the more pricey PS5 version for FREE
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox$14 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
