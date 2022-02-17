Wyze’s LiDAR-equipped smart robot vac hits one of its best prices yet at $199 (Reg. up to $329)

Walmart is now offering the Wyze Robot Vacuum for $199 shipped. This model started life at $279 and more regularly fetches up to $329 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $199 and currently goes for $311 shipped. Today’s offer is also $21 below our previous mention on the LiDAR-mapping equipped robot vacuum. This is a feature-rich solution that undercuts the price of most comparable models, especially with today’s price drop. As you might know from our hands-on review, it is loaded with sensors for obstacle avoidance, stair drop protection, neat straight line navigation, and app control – no-go zones, scheduling, room selection, and more. The 2100Pa suction power is joined by 100 minutes of runtime before it will automatically return to the included charging dock and then pick back up right where it left off. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Walmart and you get a closer look at the experience right here. Additional details below.

If you can get away with a robot vacuum without all of the advanced navigation features, something like the Anker RoboVac 11S might do the trick. Currently listed at $160 shipped on Amazon, this one isn’t quite as powerful, but still includes the integral features like auto-return charging, drop-sensing tech, and more.

If you’re looking for manual option instead, we are still tracking Shark’s regularly up to $330 cordless stick and handheld vacuum down at $250. It delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime with a removable battery pack, HEPA filtration, LED headlights, and more. All of the details on that offer are right here and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for additional household essential and kitchen upgrades, among other things.

More on the Wyze Robot Vacuum:

Wyze Robot Vacuum maps and cleans your home in record time using lightning fast LiDAR scanning technology and 2,100Pa of suction power. From dust and pollen to spilled cereal and pet hair, Wyze Robot Vacuum cleans up everything in its path regardless of carpet or hardwood floors. And to make sure your floors remain spotless, quickly creating schedules in the Wyze app lets cleaning happen automatically so you’re never caught with a dirty floor. Explore these features and many more by trying out the Wyze Robot Vacuum.

