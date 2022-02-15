Shark’s regularly up to $330 cordless stick and handheld vacuum now sitting at $250

Amazon is now offering the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. Going for as much as $350, it more typically sells for between $280 and $330 with a $310 listing over at Walmart. We have only tracked this model for less in a pair of 1-day deals for Cyber Monday and another at $230. It provides up to 40 minutes of run time with a removable battery alongside HEPA filtration that captures “dust, allergens, dander, and more.” I happen to use a very similar model and have been nothing but happy with the performance overall. It can transform into a hand-held vacuum and also includes a self-cleaning brush roll along with LED headlights, a crevice tool, pet multi-tool, and an anti-allergen brush. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A more affordable solution would be the BISSEL Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum. This one sells for $128 shipped at Amazon and provides a similar upright stick setup. Its runtime isn’t quite as long, but for quick cleanups and the like the savings might be worth the trade off. This model also includes some additional accessories and will transform into hand-held vac as well.

Prefer to have a robot do the job for you? Today’s ECOVACS Gold Box discounts are a great place to start. With options starting from $200 for today only, you’ll find a few different options including he auto-empty solutions that are now coming very close to the lowest we have ever tracked. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

More on the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vac:

Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen lightweight stick vacuum is packed with Shark’s most innovative technology, Anti-Allergen Complete Seal to capture dust, allergens, and dander, and a brushroll engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap. PowerFins technology provides continuous cleaning contact to dig deep into carpets and directly engage floors (versus Shark bristle nozzles).

