Annual Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale now live with M1 Pro Macs, HomePod mini bundles, more

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend and amongst all of the other discounts up for the taking through Monday, Best Buy is now launching its own 4-day sale. Discounting a selection of Apple’s latest Macs, HomePod mini bundles, and accessories, as well as smart home gear, Chromebook, and more, You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale highlights.

While we’ve been seeing price cuts on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as of late, the larger 16-inch offering hasn’t been privy to the same price cuts. Until today that is. Right now, you can score the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 at both Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $200 off the usual $2,499 price tag and a new all-time low. Completely refreshed to go alongside the new chips, refinements carry over to just about every aspect of the new debut. You’re looking at the new 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness that headlines the package alongside the latest Apple Silicon.

Other Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale inclusions:

M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro features:

Apple today unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!