Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth party speaker system with mic input rocks the party at $182 off

Bose is now offering its S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth party speaker system for $549 shipped in refurbished condition. However, over on its official eBay store the ongoing President’s Day sale will drop your total down to $466.65 shipped with code PREZDAY15 at checkout. Regularly $649 in new condition at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a massive $182 in savings over the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and about $132.50 under the Amazon all-time low new price. If you’re looking for a serious speaker that will demolish any of those smaller Bluetooth speakers you have laying around for get-togethers or just high-end listening, the S1 Pro is certainly up to the task. It provides up to 11 hours of wireless playtime alongside typical Bluetooth streaming capabilities, but you can also turn it into a karaoke machine with mic and instrument inputs as well. Bose offers the same warranty on its refurbished gear as it does on new models and a 2-year warranty is included on eBay. Head below for more details.

While it certainly won’t come close to the quality a Bose speaker can produce, something similar in a far less expensive price range is the ION Audio Block Rocker Plus. This one includes the karaoke microphone alongside portable Bluetooth action at $159or $307 under the price of the S1 Pro.

You’ll find even more notable Bose refurbished deals waiting on this landing page. But as we mentioned above, with the ongoing Presidents’ Day sale at eBay you’ll want to double check its official eBay store and dive into our coverage for even lower deals on select items.

More on the Bose S1 Pro Speaker System:

Big sound from a rugged speaker that goes where you do

This portable Bluetooth PA system is made for parties, outdoor get-together, and all those times that deserve better sound

Wireless Bluetooth pairing and inputs for a microphone or musical instrument such as a keyboard or guitar

Built-in sensors and multiple aiming positions for optimal sound in any nearly position

Get up to 11 hours of play time with the rechargeable, lithium-ion battery

