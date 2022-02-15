eBay Presidents’ Day sale takes extra 15% off: Switch OLED, PS5 DualSense controller, more

eBay is launching a new Presidents’ Day sale today, taking an extra 15% off a selection of tech, home goods, and more. Including both new and its certified refurbished listings, applying code PREZDAY15 at checkout will lock-in the savings with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the is the new Nintendo Switch OLED for $374.85. Normally fetching $400, this is the very first chance to save on Nintendo’s new console at $25 off, let alone a rare chance to score one in-stock to begin with. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play on the big screen. Head below for more.

Another highlight is the Sony Midnight DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller at $58.65. Normally fetching $69, this is matching our previous mention from the New Year’s sale back in December while delivering quite the rare discount in the first place. Sure this isn’t the just-announced colors, but it is still Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller. Arriving with a refreshed black design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model, you’ll also find adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience to round out the package alongside USB-C charging. You can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review.

Though if none of our other picks are really catching your eye, you can just shop the entire sale on this landing page. Alongside jumping off points to check out various categories like tech, home goods, audio, and more, you’ll find plenty of other ways to save right here.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

