Callaway Presidents’ Day Sale offers nearly 300 styles at 40% off + extra 20% off

The Callaway Presidents’ Day Sale offers up to 40% off nearly 300 styles plus an extra 20% off with code CALLAWAY20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Golf 1/4-Zip Pullover that was originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $32. This pullover is perfect for early spring golf outings and can easily be layered. The fabric has sun protection built-in as well as features stretch for your golf swing. Better yet, you can find this style is six color options as well as a women’s version for the same price. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Presidents’ Day Sale that’s offering 40% off best-selling styles and an extra 40% off clearance.

