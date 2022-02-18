Callaway Presidents’ Day Sale offers nearly 300 styles at 40% off + extra 20% off

The Callaway Presidents’ Day Sale offers up to 40% off nearly 300 styles plus an extra 20% off with code CALLAWAY20 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Golf 1/4-Zip Pullover that was originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $32. This pullover is perfect for early spring golf outings and can easily be layered. The fabric has sun protection built-in as well as features stretch for your golf swing. Better yet, you can find this style is six color options as well as a women’s version for the same price. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover $32 (Orig. $85)
- Allover Chev Printed Polo Shirt $32 (Orig. $70)
- Comfort Performance Crew $25 (Orig. $75)
- Opti Dri Stretch Golf Polo Shirt $32 (Orig. $75)
- Stretch Cargo Golf Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chest Striped Button Polo Shirt $21 (Orig. $55)
- Opti Dri Colorblock Dress $25 (Orig. $85)
- Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover $32 (Orig. $85)
- Stretch Pull On Pants $36 (Orig. $75)
- Puffer Golf Jacket $39 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
