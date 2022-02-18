Columbia’s Web Specials takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $20

60% off from $20

The Columbia Web Specials are currently up to 60% off when you apply promo code EXTRA20FEB at checkout. Find deals on jackets, pullovers, boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Hatchet Hill Half-Zip Sweater Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $60. This pullover is available in four color options and the fleece material promotes comfort as well as a sherpa collar. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.

