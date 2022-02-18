Columbia’s Web Specials takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $20

The Columbia Web Specials are currently up to 60% off when you apply promo code EXTRA20FEB at checkout. Find deals on jackets, pullovers, boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Hatchet Hill Half-Zip Sweater Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $60. This pullover is available in four color options and the fleece material promotes comfort as well as a sherpa collar. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hatchet Hill Half Zip Sweater Fleece Pullover $24 (Orig. $60)
- Point Park Insulated Jacket $68 (Orig. $220)
- Ridge Gates Interchange Jacket $80 (Orig. $260)
- Ascender Softshell Jacket $50 (Orig. $115)
- Flare Gun Stretch Flannel Hoodie $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stone Meadow Jacket $80 (Orig. $250)
- Windgates II Insulated Jacket $76 (Orig. $190)
- Pike Lake Cropped Jacket $58 (Orig. $180)
- Bulo Point Omni-Heat Infinity Down Jacket $100 (Orig. $250)
- Apres Arson II Long Down Jacket $190 (Orig. $300)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.
