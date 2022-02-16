Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off all clearance styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. This style is available in seven color options and are a great denim for everyday wear. The stretch-infused fabric promotes all day comfort and they also have a highly-flattering tapered hem. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Semi-Annual that’s offering up to 50% off hiking boots, sneakers, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!