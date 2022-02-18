eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router systems on sale from $139 for Prime members (Up to $150 off)

This weekend only, Amazon is offering its Prime members the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router for $139 shipped, while you can pick up the 3-pack on sale $349. You’ll find up to $150 in savings is available with today’s deal marking some of the best pricing that we’ve seen all year, though the 3-pack did fall to $324 a few weeks ago. eero’s previous-generation mesh Wi-Fi routers still have a lot to offer modern smart homes. Each node features two auto-detecting Gigabit Ethernet ports, with both being able to function as LAN or WAN, making setup simple. The entire system is controlled through an app on your smartphone as well, where you can tune settings, change passwords, or even toggle options like ad blocking through eero plus. On top of that, a single router can cover up to 1,750-square feet and the 3-pack blankets homes up to 5,000-square feet. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about native mesh technology, then TP-Link’s Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 router is a great alternative at a lower price. With Wi-Fi 6 tech built-in, this router offers faster overall networking than the Wi-Fi 5 eeros above, however that comes at the expense of not having quite the same whole-home experience. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, this is a budget-friendly upgrade that will deliver pretty great speeds to your home’s wireless network.

Leverage your newfound whole-home wireless coverage by working from the couch some days. Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is on sale for $200 off right now, which is a fairly rare discount for us to see. That plus much more is available during Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale that’s going on right now, so be sure to swing by our post to find all the ways you can save.

More on eero Pro:

eero Pro router/extender – The Amazon eero Pro mesh router replaces your traditional WiFi router. A single eero Pro is a perfect start for any home and can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add coverage as needed. eero Pro is backwards compatible with 1st generation eero routers.

