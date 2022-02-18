HP’s 50-paper Sprocket iOS/Android Instant Photo Printer with case now $110 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer Bundle for $109.99 shipped. It ships with a 50-sheet of photo paper and a case. Regularly $145 or more, this is the lowest we have tracked on this bundle at Amazon. For comparison’s sake, the 50-paper bundle without the case sells for $130 right now and the Sprocket on its own goes for $100 without the extra $38 or more worth of extras. Ready for iOS and Android setups, this handy printer can produce 2.3 by 3.4-inch images of all your memories on fun optionally sticky back photo paper. You can even turn them into stickers with custom doodles via the Sprocket app and make use of AR tech with hidden videos, and more. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you could opt for the Sprocket on its one for $10 less, but considering you’l likely want the extra photo paper, today’s lead is the best value. Another even more affordable option falls to the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer at $70 shipped. This one will save some cash and uses similar Zero Ink photo paper, but the images aren’t quite as large as the Sprocket’s.

Speaking of smartphone add-ons, Casely is now offering a massive 50% off sitewide on its wide range of wild iPhone cases right now. This is only the second time we have seen the site drop this low in the last year or so, making now a great time to dive in and land some new cases to get you ready for spring outfits and the like. Browse through everything right here and hit up our smartphone accessories deal hub for more.

More on the HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer Bundle:

Print 30% larger photos in an instant – Connect with the HP Sprocket app using Bluetooth, and quickly print photos 30% larger than those of the original HP Sprocket

Exclusive fashionable photo features – Curate your photos with the HP Sprocket app, and access exclusive designer features, frames, filters, and stickers for your pictures

Personalize your prints – Take a picture of your own doodles and turn them into custom stickers, using the free HP Sprocket app

Tag-to-print – Easily find and print social media photos from your smartphone—hashtag a photo in social media and use the HP Sprocket app to seamlessly filter for printing

