Casely now offers a massive 50% off sitewide on its wild iPhone 12/13 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Casely is now offering an impressive 50% off sitewide in celebration of its 5th birthday. We have seen the popular Instagram and TikTok-worthy case brand go 30% off a number of times, but only for a brief time during Black Friday last year has it dropped this low. Featuring wild and crazy designs for just about anyone and just about every popular handset out there, this is a perfect time to load up on cases to match all of your outfits heading into the spring. It’s hard to imagine the brand offering this deep of a sale again until the end-of-year deal season hits, or least without having to buy two or more cases to get it during other holiday events. More details below.

Casely 50% off sitewide birthday sale

Today’s Casely birthday sale is easily one of the best we have ever tracked from the brand. There doesn’t appear to be any exceptions here, just a straight 50% off everything it offers on the official site. That includes cases for iPhone 12 and 13, AirPods covers, and other accessories for your bright and colorful EDC.

Simply apply code BDAY50 at checkout to knock 50% off your entire order. Casely offers free shipping on all orders over $20 in the US and you can learn more about iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage.

Today’s sale applies to all of the wild case designs it offers and even yields as well as an extremely rare 50% off on its more modest MagWallet, which will drop to an affordable $10 with the code above. So happy hunting and be sure to scoop up some gifts for later in the year while the price is right as well.

We also just got a look new Core iPhone 13 cases made of 50% recycled materials from OtterBox. One of the most trusted brands in the iPhone accessory game, you can get even more details in our hands-on review right here as well.

More on the iPhone 12 and 13 MagWallet:

Our Black MagWallet is exactly what you need to enhance your iPhone 12 experience! Made from high-quality vegan leather, you can count on this wallet to stick around for ages. The sleek black design is the perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. No matter the color of your case or other accessories, you can rely on the Black MagWallet to match up perfectly.

